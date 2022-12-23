Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $695,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,923,000 after purchasing an additional 776,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,721,000 after purchasing an additional 602,359 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

