Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Invests $946,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lincoln National Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE LNC opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $76.40.
Lincoln National Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National
In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
