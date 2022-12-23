Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,907 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

