Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,356,000 after acquiring an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 655,818 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,418,000 after purchasing an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,024,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $173.45 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.45.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
