Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Makes New $969,000 Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 69.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Evergy Price Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.