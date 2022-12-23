Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,467 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.58. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $116.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

