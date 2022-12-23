Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Insider Activity

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.