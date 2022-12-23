Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after acquiring an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $383.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.73. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $658.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

