Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 7,301 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

