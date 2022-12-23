Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 914 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

IHI stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.15. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

