Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 969 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.45. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

