Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Welltower by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,120,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,453,000 after purchasing an additional 137,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Trading Up 0.9 %

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 530.45%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

