Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYH. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $284.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.26. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $247.38 and a twelve month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

