Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.88.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 7.1 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.