Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

