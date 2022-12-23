Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Up 6.3%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.61. 600,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,444,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

