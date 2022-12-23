Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.88.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.13. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.