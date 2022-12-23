Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

