Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 847 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $177.03 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $462.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.04 and a 200 day moving average of $171.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

