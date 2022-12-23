CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$145.00 at TD Securities

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.16.

CGI stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.39. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,122,000 after acquiring an additional 50,028 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900,529 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,442,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CGI by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,638,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,815,000 after buying an additional 316,630 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CGI by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after acquiring an additional 424,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

