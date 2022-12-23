CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,969.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,466 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after buying an additional 6,807,300 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,708.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after buying an additional 4,423,547 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,022.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,612,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,868,000 after buying an additional 2,489,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0 %

GOOGL opened at $87.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

