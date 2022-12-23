Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTAS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $476.10.
Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $452.50 on Thursday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.
In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 10.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.
