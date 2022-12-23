Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

NYSE C opened at $43.99 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

