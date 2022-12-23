Cooper Financial Group Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,948.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,626 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $104.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

