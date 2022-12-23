CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $104.45 and last traded at $106.71. 53,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,450,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.83.

Specifically, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -135.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

