D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires 926 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $436.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

