Dan Puckett Sells 1,100 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total value of $234,223.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.96, for a total value of $271,656.00.
- On Thursday, October 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.35, for a total value of $295,185.00.
NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $215.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.49. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.
