DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after acquiring an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,219,000 after acquiring an additional 105,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.