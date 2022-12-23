DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 312 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $177.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.79. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

