DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,383 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Trex by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 204,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Trex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TREX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Trex from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Trex Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $41.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $137.97.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.