DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fortive by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $63.94 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

