DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,385 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 956.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 381,013 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 338,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $5,861,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMAB shares. AlphaValue upgraded Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.12.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.89.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

