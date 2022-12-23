David D. Meek Sells 4,616 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,478.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.29. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,212.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,763 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 66.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000.

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

