David W. Gibbs Sells 4,259 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $128.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Cowen increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands



YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

