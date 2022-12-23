David Zaccardelli Sells 600,000 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

VRNA opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $2,101,000.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.