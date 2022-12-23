David Zaccardelli Sells 600,000 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
VRNA opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.55.
Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at $1,841,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $2,101,000.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
