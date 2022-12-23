Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Buys 5,434 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

