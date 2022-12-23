Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,539 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 86.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Dropbox by 110.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 290,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 152,177 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Dropbox by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 670,024 shares of company stock worth $14,444,028 over the last three months. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.41 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

