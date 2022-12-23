Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

