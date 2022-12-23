Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Price Up 4.3%

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $248.21 and last traded at $247.89. 11,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,671,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.64.
Several research firms have issued reports on EL. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
