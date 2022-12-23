Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.22 and last traded at $133.38. 24,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,916,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. BTIG Research upped their price target on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Institutional Trading of Etsy

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $433,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,398 shares of company stock valued at $27,123,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.