Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of RE opened at $332.80 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $340.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.29%.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total value of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

