Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,136 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 269.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of -135.03 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

