Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 569 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at about $5,543,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

JKS opened at $44.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKS shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

