Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 610 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 38.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 144.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,198,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $202.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $216.76. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.