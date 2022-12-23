Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 982,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,109,000 after acquiring an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average is $97.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The firm has a market cap of $436.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

