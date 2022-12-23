Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Raised by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 4.8% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

