Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.1% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 217,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 15,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

