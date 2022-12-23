Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Reduced by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $275,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 982,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,109,000 after buying an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average is $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $436.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

