Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,433 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

