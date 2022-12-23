First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Decreased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,809 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 264,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 58,903 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $427,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 814,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,494,000 after buying an additional 63,705 shares during the period.

FPE opened at $16.99 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

